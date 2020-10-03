Highlights: Rs 170 crore fraud case against Cox & Kings

IndusInd Bank has also alleged fraud of Rs 240 crore.

The Economic Offenses Wing of the Mumbai Police is also investigating it

Private-sector Kotak Mahindra Bank has filed a case against bankrupt travel company Cox & Kings (Cox & Kings) alleging fraud of Rs 170 crore. Earlier, a group of banks lending to Cox & Kings made a complaint to the Economic Offenses Wing of the Mumbai Police. He has accused the company of cheating.

Initial investigation is going on in this regard but Mumbai Police had registered a case based on the complaint of Kotak Bank. The case has been referred to the Economic Offenses Wing. IndusInd Bank has also accused the company of fraud of Rs 240 crore. The Economic Offenses Wing is also investigating it. An official with knowledge of the case said that we have studied the complaint. Also seen audit report prepared by PwC. We feel that the complaint of IndusInd Bank has power. The initial investigation will soon be converted into an FIR.

Counter FIR

Cox & Kings promoter Ajay Ajit Peter Kelkar has also filed an FIR against several officials involved in banks and company management. They have accused these people of causing more than Rs 5,500 crore loss to Cox & Kings and its affiliates. Cox & Kings is currently undergoing a process of corporate insolvency resolution. Last month, the ED raided 5 locations of the Cox & Kings group in connection with the Yes Bank scam.