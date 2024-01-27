Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

On Sunday, the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club will organize 4 tournaments for modern marine sports, as part of the activities of the Abu Dhabi Marine Festival, which the club organizes under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Club’s Board of Directors, with the participation of more than 170 competitors, and the competitions will be held on the waters of the capital’s Corniche. Abu Dhabi.

More than 70 sailors will participate in the Sailing Championship for the Optimist and Elka categories, and more than 60 contestants will compete in the Modern Rowing Race Challenge. The first round of the UAE Wireless Boat Championship will also be held, with 30 contestants expected to participate, in addition to the Kayak Race for People of Determination with the participation of 16 contestants.

The activities of the marine festival began last Thursday, and will conclude next February 4. It includes 15 traditional and modern marine championships, activities, and races, and aims to attract 6,000 participants, in addition to a multi-activity heritage village next to the club’s headquarters on the Abu Dhabi Corniche, conveying the UAE’s past heritage in all its details to the participants. And the fans following the festival.

Salem Al Rumaithi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, thanked Sheikh Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Club’s Board of Directors, for his sponsorship of the Abu Dhabi Marine Festival, and his support and interest in all the activities, events and tournaments organized and hosted by the club, which had a tangible impact on the great development. Which is witnessed by the activity of heritage, traditional, and modern marine sports, and the qualitative shift witnessed by marine sports in all its specializations and categories.

He said: The Abu Dhabi Marine Festival includes an integrated program that meets the aspirations and desires of all fans of traditional and modern marine sports, making it a wide arena that attracts those with great ambitions to take on the challenge in all the tournaments organized during it.

He added: Organizing 4 tournaments for modern sports in one day confirms the high efficiency enjoyed by the club’s work team, which does a great job in organizing all events with high professionalism, facilitating positive interaction for participants and presenting their best technical levels.