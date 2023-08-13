NASA launched “Stereo A” to monitor the interactions between the Earth and the sun in 2006, along with the “Stereo B” probe, and the aim of the two is to obtain three-dimensional images of the sun.

Together, the two probes were able to produce a three-dimensional image when they were traveling in orbit around the sun, similar to the path that the Earth is taking, according to the United Press International news agency.

In 2011, the two probes reached 180 degrees apart in their orbits, and for the first time humanity was able to see the sun as a completely spherical one.

Scientists in NASA’s “Stereo” program said, “This matter is important, because before that we were restricted to the line of the Earth and the sun, and we were seeing one side of the sun at the same time. Stereo broke the matter and gave us the vision of the sun as a three-dimensional object.”

In 2014, NASA lost contact with the “Stereo B” probe, but its brother, “Stereo A”, has continued its mission until now.

The US space agency hopes to employ the “Stereo A” approach to Earth, to create a detailed three-dimensional image of the sun, complete with the collection of information from other sources, such as the “Solar Dynamics” observatory, also affiliated with “NASA”, and from the “Soho” observatory of the agency. European space.

The distance between “Stereo A” and Earth varied from one stage to another throughout the flight, according to “NASA”, which led to a better understanding of the energy emanating from the sun.

NASA hopes that the probe’s journey will help provide a closer look at the “halo rings” phenomenon that results from solar plasma and appears in the atmosphere of this giant star.

Scientists assume that this phenomenon is just an optical illusion, resulting from observing the sun from one direction.