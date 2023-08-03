Blackboard – I am the conditions of the 17-year-old boy are very serious, originally from France, who risked drowning this afternoon in the sea of ​​Lavagna. The young man, a guest together with friends in a Lavagnese campsite, was overwhelmed by two waves while he was in the water with his friends. The seventeen year old was thus dragged off the coast. The 118 rescuers and the medical staff of Lavagna intervened. The seventeen-year-old’s conditions are very serious: to speed up the intervention of the doctors, the young man was accompanied in red code to the Lavagna hospital.

Other rescue interventions in Camogli and Genoa

For two days on the coast of the province of Genoa the sea has been rough. This afternoon in Tigullio and Golfo Paradiso, however, no red flag was affixed. Only the calls for caution needed in this case were visible.

The conditions of the 25-year-old man who risked drowning in the late morning are improving in Camogli. The tourist was rescued and accompanied in red code to the San Martino hospital. According to what was reconstructed, he had found himself in difficulty due to the sea and then would have been hit by a respiratory crisis. During the afternoon, other rescue interventions were carried out for swimmers in difficulty also in Genoa.