Suspicious: A 17-year-old is said to have planned an Islamist attack. That’s why the teenager was arrested and now has to defend himself in court © dpa

The youth from the Cologne area who was arrested in Hanover denied in a first hearing that he had prepared an Islamist attack.

Düsseldorf/Cologne – His mobile phone and other storage media are currently being evaluated, said a spokesman for the Düsseldorf public prosecutor’s office responsible for the prosecution of terrorism on Tuesday. “Of course we also check who he was in contact with.” So far, however, there have been no further arrests.

It has not yet been decided whether an arrest warrant will be applied for against the 17-year-old. He was arrested on Saturday after a tip from his personal environment. He is being investigated on suspicion of preparing a serious act of violence that is dangerous to the state.

In this context, the federal police had searched a train in Wunstorf near Hanover with sniffer dogs because of suspected explosives. The suspicion was not confirmed, but around 100 passengers had to wait a good hour at the station on Saturday evening.

Investigators said on Tuesday that the youth had been in contact with supporters of the terrorist organization Islamic State (IS) via social media channels. He has been “on the radar” of the authorities since mid-2020 and has repeatedly been noticed as a “test case of Islamism”. It is currently being examined to classify him as an Islamist threat. (dpa)