17-year-old student Megan Ebenroth died of a brain-eating amoeba. The young woman fell ill after swimming in a lake with her friends in Georgia. As reported by the New York Post, the identity of the victim was only disclosed today, but her death dates back to a month ago. “I’m still in shockMegan reportedly went swimming on July 11 with other boys her age in a lake near her home in Dearing, McDuffie County, the mother told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The high schooler had wanted to enjoy the last few weeks of summer before starting her senior year. Four days later, Megan woke up with a severe headache, prompting her mother to take her to the hospital. Doctors diagnosed her with sinusitis, prescribing her an antibiotic and sending her home. However, the symptoms got worse. She has had fever, headache and loss of balance. Her parents took her, then, back to the hospital, where she was intubated and put into an induced coma. At one point, doctors also cut open the patient’s skull to relieve swelling in her brain, but she still couldn’t make it. After eleven days of suffering, her mother says, she died.

According to the doctors, his death was caused by an infection with Naegleria Fowleri, the brain-eating amoeba. This is the sixth death in Georgia since 1962.

