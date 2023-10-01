The 52-year-old is living alone after losing his father last year. He is a recipient of the RdC and is followed by the mental health center of the ASL of Brindisi





From number 93 to 99 of Via Dottor Vincenzo Azzariti there are exactly ten steps: those taken by Paolo, the 52-year-old originally from Turin who moved with his family to San Vito dei Normanni, in the Brindisi area, and who at midnight on 1 October stabbed his 17-year-old neighbor.

A madness that left her dismayed community because the fear that one is not safe even in one’s own home has made the rounds of the alleys.

“Paolo has never done anything to anyone, he didn’t bother, he is a person who can be alone. That’s how he popped into his head last night and stabbed the girl” said some relatives of the 17-year-old victim, who after having undergone a delicate surgery during the night, seems to be out of danger even if the prognosis is reserved.

The blow launched by Paolo, assisted by the lawyer Nunzia Iaia, landed straight in the abdomen as soon as the girl opened the door for him and let him enter the house. Then the screams of the young woman, the panic of her parents who saw her bleeding and her call to the 118 and to the police.

Paolo, still with the knife in his hand, took the ten steps again and returned to his home. It is here that the carabinieri of the San Vito dei company Normansunder the command of Captain Vito Sacchi, found him with his bloody hand still holding the weapon and arrested him.

Paolo lost his father last year, lives alone even though he has a sister and is followed by assistants at the mental health center of the ASL of Brindisi. What is certain is that the man is undergoing psychotropic drug therapy and is currently hospitalized at the “A. Perrino” of Brindisi.

Less certain is what may have gone through his head when he held the knife and headed to the neighbors’ house to commit the act.

“Paolo is a very sensitive boy who has never hurt a fly. He is the classic boy who, despite his problems, tried to get by, when he met you he would offer you a cigarette” says a friend of the 52-year-old. The man is known by everyone in the city as a gentle person who, yes, has suffered from depression and psychiatric illnesses for several years and which perhaps had worsened quickly in recent times, “but we would never have expected something like this” continues someone other.

“He probably suffered from loneliness, the father a few weeks ago a year ago that he died and perhaps he also felt the weight of this anniversary” say others. A madness, that of the night of October 1st, which perhaps had two victims: the 17 year old and Paolo, a victim of himself.

