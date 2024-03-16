Skier Antipina was hospitalized after a fall during the Russian Championship

Russian skier Polina Antipina was hospitalized after falling during a sprint race at the Russian Championships in Malinovka. About it “Match TV” said the team's senior coach Yuri Borodavko.

According to the source, the incident occurred at the end of the qualifying run for the race. The 17-year-old athlete skidded at a turn and was carried off the track, after which she fell. Details of the injuries were not specified.

The best result in the sprint qualifying was shown by Daria Nepryaeva. Maria Istomina took second place. Ekaterina Meged took third place.

On March 8, during a 10-kilometer race in the Krasnodar region, a massive collapse occurred. 18 skiers were injured and were hospitalized. The prosecutor's office of the Adler district of Sochi began an investigation.