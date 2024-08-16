Andreeva beats Paolini to reach quarterfinals of WTA tournament in Cincinnati

Russian Mirra Andreeva beat Italian Jasmine Paolini and advanced to the quarterfinals of the Masters 1000 tournament in Cincinnati. This was reported by a Lenta.ru correspondent.

The match ended in three sets with a score of 3:6, 6:3, 6:2 in favor of the 17-year-old Russian. The tennis players spent 2 hours on the court. In the quarterfinals, Andreeva will play against the world’s number one tennis player Iga Swiatek.

Andreeva is a silver medalist at the 2024 Olympics. Together with Diana Schneider, she came in second in the women’s doubles, losing to the Italians Paolini and Sara Errani.