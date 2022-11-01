A 17-year-old refugee from Iraq, who is staying in Greece, requested Queen Máxima for a personal interview this afternoon. ,,I’ve been living here for five years and I don’t have a life yet”, said the young lady, named Awezan, a little later emotionally. Employees of the Dutch embassy in Greece, where Máxima accompanies her husband on his state visit, talked to her and other children.

Together with other refugee children, Awezan had just given an emotional concert, on behalf of the organization Connect by Music – a Dutch organization that is active in the many Greek refugee locations.

Emotions roared through the function room of a public school building in Athens. The children played Greek, Arabic, Dutch and Argentine music. Queen Máxima had to swallow a lot during the Argentine number todo cambiaat the Dutch ambassador in Athens, Susanna Terstal, the tissues appeared.

After the performance, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima thanked the children and the orchestra conductor extensively and then Awezan asked if she could have a personal conversation with the Queen. See also omicron infection? Course, symptoms, incubation period - you need to know this about the corona variant

Máxima said that unfortunately it was not possible now, her husband immediately went to ambassador Terstal, who indicated that he would ‘go after it’. Five minutes later, embassy officials checked in with Awezan, her sister Ivan and many other refugee children who play in the orchestra and rehearse daily. Awezan, completely in tears: ,,I would have loved to tell the queen about my life. I have been living here among other refugees for five years, nothing changes. Actually, I still don’t have a life.”

A boy pulls the reporter into a room. “The same story for me, I also want to build a life, but how can I do that.”

Just like with Awezan, his eyes immediately fill with tears. ,,Nobody can help me”, he concludes.

King Willem Alexander and Queen Maxima during a state visit to Greece. © Brunopress



Also listen to the AD Media Podcast with Johnny de Mol this week, Khalid Kasem’s interview with Derk Bolt, the André Hazes documentary and Kamp van Koningsbrugge with famous citizens. Listen below or subscribe via Spotify or iTunes. See also Poroshenko after the court decision went to “celebrate” in a restaurant





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below: