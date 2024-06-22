Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 06/22/2024 – 18:15

Chelsea (England) announced this Saturday (22) the signing of young striker Estêvão, a jewel of Palmeiras, who has emerged in the Brazilian Championship. The 17-year-old left-footed player signed with the English club today, after undergoing medical examinations. He will join the Chelsea squad in July 2025, after the FIFA Club World Cup. Estevão will arrive at Chelsea at the age of 18 – he will reach the age of majority in April next year – to play in the first division of English football, the Premier League.

Chelsea Football Club has agreed a deal to sign teenage forward Estevao Willian from Palmeiras, with the Brazilian to officially join Chelsea next summer. pic.twitter.com/SHLVRaD4gi —Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) June 22, 2024

The estimate is that the athlete’s negotiation has exceeded US$ 60 million (almost R$ 350 million). Verdão also announced on social media the officialization of the agreement reached with Chelsea.

Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras informs that it has concluded an agreement with Chelsea-ING for the transfer of striker Estêvão. The 17-year-old athlete will join the London team in July 2025, after playing in the FIFA Club World Cup for #GreatestCampeãoDoBrazil. pic.twitter.com/NZb7IsNzd6 — SE Palmeiras (@Palmeiras) June 22, 2024

Estevão debuted as a professional player for Palmeiras in the last match of last year’s Brasileirão, as they won the title. His performance on the field earned him the nickname “Messinho” and comparisons with Neymar. The young striker has already played in 10 Brasileirão games, registering two goals and two assists. Estevão has also taken to the field five times with the Brazilian Under 17 team and scored three goals.