An unexpected accident that certainly none of us could ever imagine in everyday life. A young one mom aged just 17, she left home to go and collect her daughter from nursery, but unfortunately she lost her life in a tragic car accident.

Accident

That’s because a turkey crashed into his car. Here’s what happened to her.

Mother leaves home to pick up her daughter from nursery, but is involved in a tragic accident

The protagonist of this story is a young woman lass only 17 years old in name Abbigailwho had decided to go and pick up her daughter from nursery, just as she used to do every day. Her boyfriend also accompanied her Thomas. However, no one would have ever imagined what would soon happen to this young girl.

An example of the species

The two were walking along the road that would take them to their daughter’s nursery when an accident occurred accident unexpected to say the least. The boys, originally from South Carolina, they were in the car calmly when a large bird crashed into the windscreen.

Obviously the impact caused Thomas to lose the check on the car, which then crashed into a tree a few meters later. It was the girl who was the worst off in this unbridled race as she wasn’t using it at the time seat belt.

Young mother dies because of a turkey

This bad accident was caused by a turkeywho fell into the car for still mysterious reasons which will require the necessary investigations in the next few hours. Unfortunately, for Abbigail, there was nothing that could be done as the injuries sustained in the accident were serious and took her life within a few minutes.

Abbigail and Thomas

Thomas was brought instead urgently to the nearest hospital, but fortunately his life was not in danger. Obviously the community is mourning what happened, as once again an innocent life has been taken from this world.

