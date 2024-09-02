Milan, 17-year-old kills parents and 12-year-old brother

Shocking crime in Paderno Dugnano, in the province of Milan, where a 17-year-old boy exterminated his family by killing his parents and his 12-year-old brother.

The crime took place on the night between August 31 and September 1, a few hours after his father’s birthday party. The young man, Riccardo, killed his father Fabio, who had just turned 51, his mother Daniela, 49, and his little brother Lorenzo, 12, with dozens of stab wounds.

After the triple homicide, he called the police but gave a different version: he told investigators that he had only killed his father after he had murdered his mother and brother.

After a 12-hour interrogation, however, the 17-year-old recanted, admitting that he had done it all by himself. According to the reconstruction, his little brother was the first to be hit by Riccardo’s fury. Then, the young man lashed out at his mother and father.

According to the investigators, Evening Courierrevealed that he had planned the crime for some time although he was unable to provide a specific motive.

The 17-year-old spoke of a deep “discomfort” admitting that he felt “alone even among others. I had no real dialogue with anyone. It was as if no one understood me.”

“I realized a minute later that it was not by killing them that I would free myself,” Riccardo told the police immediately after the shocking confession. The boy added that he felt “oppressed” by his family, which is why he killed his relatives.