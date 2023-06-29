Passers-by notice a young man pushing a cart, from which blood is dripping: inside was the lifeless body of Michelle Causo

A disconcerting news story is what occurred yesterday afternoon in Primavalle, a well-known neighborhood in the northwest of the capital. Michelle Causo, a 17-year-old local, was found before life and wrapped in a cloth, inside a supermarket trolley. To take her life, according to what has emerged so far with a bladed weapon, a contemporary of hers.

A few weeks after the brutal feminicide that took place in the Milan area of ​​Giulia Tramontano, killed by her partner and father of the child she was carrying, Alexander Impagnetielloanother news item is shaking the whole country.

It all happened in the early afternoon yesterday, around 15:00, a Springvalleya well-known district in the north of Rome.

Some passersby noticed a young which pushed a shopping cartfrom which drops of water fell copiously blood.

Witnesses immediately alerted the authority and upon their arrival, the policemen discovered what was hidden inside the trolley, wrapped in gods towels and covered with plastic bags. The lifeless body of a very young girl.

Who killed Michelle Causo and how they did it

Transported to the morgue, the body will shortly be subjected to autopsybut after a first analysis it is assumed that the young woman died for deep and mortals stab wounds.

Law enforcement agencies have tracked down and arrested the alleged perpetrator of this crazy act. It would be a contemporary of Michelle Causo, her friend, with whom it is assumed that she had a discussion.

The boy was a few hundred meters from the place of discovery of the cart in which the body was, and his clothes were still covered in blood.

In the past few hours, several rumors had spread regarding one alleged relationship between the two and that even she was pregnant. Both news turned out false. She was not pregnant and was engaged, yes, but with another boy.

The investigation is carried out by the State Policewho will do everything to clarify as much as possible the dynamic of what happened and, above all, the motive that prompted the 17-year-old boy to take Michelle’s life in such a terrible way. At the moment it is not excluded that other people may have participated in the crime.

Questioned yesterday evening, the 17-year-old he did not make any confessions. Monday the hearing for the validation of the detention.

They will follow updates about this tragic event.