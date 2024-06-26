An entire community is still in shock over what happened, both for the age of the people involved and for the reasons, a small sum of money. “My son will lead a life under constant surveillance, as we say. I want him to always remember what happened”, says the father, a Carabinieri colonel, of one of the minors involved in the crime.murder of Thomas. Powerful words, even beautiful ones, but they cannot save the boy guilty of a brutal act from his tortuous path with justice.

Thomas, the 17-year-old murdered by two peers in Pescara, will have no time to recover anything. The two culprits of his death, perhaps, will. In an interview with ‘Corriere della Sera’, the father of one of the boys who killed him spoke out stabbed dozens of times. The young man was one of the two who, in addition to killing the young man, spat on him and put out a cigarette on his body. It was he who provided investigators with the directions to find the victim’s body.

The policeman declared to journalists: “Not only do I not forgive myself as a father, but I maintain that no adult can really forgive himself in this situation. And maybe it’s even worse than how you’re portraying it…”. The man, a broken father, promises that he will take measures towards the son. But obviously justice will take its course for the two young murderers.

They are under investigation for Thomas’s murder two minors, the other is a 16 year old son of a lawyer and teacher from Pescara. In 2021, the lockdown had profoundly affected him, so much so that he attempted suicide by throwing himself from the Ponte del Mare in Pescara. He had incredibly survived, arriving on an embankment. From that moment on, his family was very close to him and had him followed by a psychologist: “We would never have imagined that it would lead to murder”, says the young man’s family.

The distraught mother was only able to say in an interview with ‘Messeggero’: “I have so much pain inside that I can’t even understand what I’m saying. I don’t know how to answer the questions. I rely on justice.” THE shocking details of the crime that occurred on Sunday in Baden Park, Powell speaks of the two suspects “competing with each other”. Thomas died after “25 stab wounds”, after “torture and cruelty, with kicks and spitting while he lay lifeless on the ground”. The detention order also states that “What emerges is the absence of emotional empathy with an act of such brutality, such as to rail against the corpse.”