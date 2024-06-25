The brother of one of the two boys investigated for the murder of Thomas Luciani speaks

After the terrible murder of Thomas Luciani, which occurred in Pescara on the night between Sunday and Monday 24 June, two young people were arrested. The brother of one of the two suspects speaks to TG1 and explains his position on the matter.

Thomas Luciani found lifeless in a park in Pescara

The attack against Thomas Christopher Luciani it happened inside a park where the young man was fatally injured with a knife. Based on investigations conducted by the police, the motive behind this gesture would be linked to a debt. Thomas was killed for €250 debt. The two peers who are in custody for this atrocious act come from two families from “good” Pescara. One is the son of a Carabinieri marshal, while the other is the son of a well-known lawyer.

The Brother of one of the two suspects was interviewed by TG1 and expressed his point of view regarding this terrible affair.

“He is still my brother, I will always love him but he pays for what he did. He needs to spend his years in institutions where he can be helped. We don’t ask for discounts, we believe in justice.”

The brother of one of the suspects for Thomas’ murder

The young man knows that his brother will have to pay for what he has done and is especially saddened by it Thomas and his family who is destroyed by grief.

“Now I have to deal with the ferocity and indifference that the investigations speak of. I cried for Thomas, me and my family are sorry first of all for Thomas because he is no longer here. Since Sunday I’ve been living hell. My brother is accused of this massacre and if he made a mistake he will have to pay.”

The place where Thomas Luciani’s body was found

Police investigations quickly led to the arrest of these two young people. Of fundamental importance was the testimony of a young man who witnessed the scene. It seems that the two suspects attacked Thomas while he lay dying on the ground. After the attack they went to the seaside with some friends to take a bath. The person who presented his testimony understood that the situation was very serious and decided to notify the police.

A truly tragic story that brings out an extreme situation youth violence. Boys capable of attacking a peer and leaving him, hidden in the bushes, lifeless. In the coming days the investigations and interrogations will continue to shed light on the entire affair.