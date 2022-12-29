You always have to be careful with a Mustang, but especially if the brakes are not in order.

The elderly can be a danger on the road, but young people can sometimes be a bit of it too. For example, a 15-year-old joyrider caused havoc in Friesland earlier this month when he set off in his parents’ Audi A7. One person was also seriously injured.

A 17-year-old American also showed driving behavior last week that can be labeled as reckless. At that age you can drive in the States, but you must of course respect the traffic rules.

This young man did not. He was caught by the police driving at 173 km/h on a 60 road in a Ford Mustang. The police officer immediately gave chase, but could not keep up with him. The Mustang driver also performed another dangerous maneuver by overtaking in a corner.

The police officer pointed this out to his colleagues, who arrested the young man further down the road. To make matters worse, it turned out that the license plate of the car was no longer valid and that the brakes were not in order.

The 17-year-old Mustang driver is now in any case badly off, because the police have collected a nice laundry list of offenses in this way. He may in February account for his driving behavior in court.

