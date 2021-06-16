According to the first reconstruction of the local police, the young woman appeared in the middle of some bins. Serious, she was accompanied to the emergency room at San Martino

Genoa – A girl from 17 years was hit by a motorist this afternoon in via San Quirico, in Valpolcevera. According to the first reconstruction carried out by the agents of the accident section of the local police, the young woman appeared in the middle of some bins and outside the strips. The driver of the car tested negative for alcohol and pre-drug tests.

The girl, in serious condition, was accompanied by the 118 staff to the emergency room of the San Martino hospital and hospitalized there in reserved prognosis. In the meantime, the road has been temporarily closed, first to allow for rescue and then for the relief of the municipal police.