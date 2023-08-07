The organism occurs naturally in lakes and rivers, but can also occasionally end up in tap water

A case of brain infection rare and deadly it struck Megan Ebenroth, a 17-year-old girl who attended Thomson High School in Georgia, in the United States. The cause was the naegleria fowleriabrain-eating amoeba which is found in fresh water and which can enter the brain through the nostrils. Megan had been swimming in a lake or pond in her area and after a few days she started feeling sick. The doctors diagnosed the presence of the amoeba and transferred it to intensive carebut without being able to save her. After 11 days of hospitalization, Megan is dead.

what is it and where is it? — Naegleria fowleri, commonly called the brain-eating amoeba, is a single-celled organism that can cause an infection very rare but serious in the human brain. This amoeba lives in freshwater environments such as lakes, ponds and hot springs and is also sometimes found in tap water. Infection occurs when water containing the amoeba enters a person's nose, usually while swimming or bathing. Once in the body, the amoeba travels through the nose to the brain, where it causes a dangerous inflammation called primary amoebic meningoencephalitis (PAM). Symptoms of PAM can begin a few days to two weeks after exposure and include intense headache, fever, nausea, vomiting, stiff neck and mental confusion. As the infection progresses, more serious signs such as seizures, loss of consciousness and coma. Importantly, Naegleria fowleri infection is extremely rare, and most people exposed to the brain-eating amoeba he doesn't get sick. To avoid contagion, it is sufficient to avoid letting water enter the nose, using plugs if necessary or wearing diving masks.

withering death — In 2022, they were reported three confirmed cases of Naegleria fowleri infection in the United States only. All of which occurred after exposure to fresh water in Iowa, Nebraska and Arizona. Brain-eating amoeba infection is extremely rare, but can be lethal. According to the CDC, they only know each other five survivors all over the world, all with very serious neurological damage. Early diagnosis and treatment are essential for survival, and unfortunately the most effective weapon remains prevention.