From: Kai Hartwig

There was an accident on a slope in the Hochzillertal ski area. Two Germans were seriously injured. © Hermann Dobler/Imago

Another bad skiing accident occurs in Austria. Two Germans collide on a slope in Tyrol, both are seriously injured.

Munich/Aschau – The wave of serious skiing accidents this winter has not stopped. Two skiers from Germany have been seriously injured near Aschau in the Austrian state of Tyrol. This was reported by the local police.

Next ski drama in Austria: Two Germans collide on the ski slope

The accident happened on Wednesday (January 4th) in the Hochzillertal ski area, it said. According to the police, a 17-year-old from North Rhine-Westphalia and a 39-year-old man from the Hessian Main-Kinzig district collided with each other. Both skiers were seriously injured in the collision on the piste.

According to the police, the victims of the accident were traveling on a moderately difficult slope. While a rescue helicopter brought the teenager to the Schwaz hospital, the 39-year-old was also flown to a clinic in Innsbruck by rescue helicopter.

Not the first skiing accident this winter – already several deaths in Tyrol

The tragic death of two 17-year-olds from Bavaria recently caused horror. The two had come off a red ski slope in Tyrol (Austria) and then fell about 50 to 60 meters down. A ski trip in Tyrol also ended fatally for a 28-year-old woman from the Netherlands.

The winter of 2022/23 is currently causing major problems for the ski areas in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, as there is a lack of snow. Some lift operators have already ruled and closed operations. Due to the lack of snow, the areas next to the slopes, which are often only sparsely covered, become a great danger for skiers. (kh)