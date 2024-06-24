It would be thanks to the intervention of a repentant young man that the body of the 17-year-old from Pescara, killed yesterday 23 June, was discovered

The investigations into the murder of a 17-year-old boy originally from Pescara continue. The crime took place yesterday near the park Baden-Powell located in via Raffaello, near a railway underpass. In light of new and more recent reconstructions regarding the tragic event, it would be thanks to a young man repentant the discovery of the body. In fact, just a few hours after the murder, the boy who was in the company of the current suspects finally understood the gravity of the incident and raised the alarm.

His testimony given to the investigators would have allowed them not only to find the body of the young victim, but also to proceed with the rapid identification of the alleged perpetrators. According to the first leaked rumors, in fact, they would be two young people, both sons of professionals: the son of the commander of a carabinieri station in the province and the son Of a well-known lawyer. From investigative sources, we learn that the minors under investigation have already undergone their first interrogation, which was carried out in the name of more total absence of empathy or any other type of emotional involvement.

To facilitate the investigative work conducted by the team’s investigators Mobile of the Pescara Police Headquarterssupervised by the deputy chief Mauro Sablone, not only the testimony of the repentant intervened. In fact, it is also essential to read the information security cameras. They were installed near both the park, the site of the crime, and near the nearby bathing establishment.

It would be a unpaid drug debt, between 200 and 250 euros, the motive behind the murder of the young man from Pescara. The two suspects would have inflicted approximately 25 stab wounds, also hitting him once he found himself lifeless on the ground. The ongoing investigations will have to clarify whether we are faced with a premeditated crime by the murderers or whether it is instead the result of an argument that ended in the worst possible way.

After repeatedly hitting him with a knife, presumably as a diver, the two alleged murderers walked away, abandoning him in the undergrowth. Immediately afterwards, the group would go to a Bathhouse nearby, they would take a bath and leave it there the murder weapon. Weapon not yet found at the moment.