Rescue workers are working at the scene of the accident. © Stefan Puchner/dpa

In the Bavarian town of Memmingen, a house collapses after an explosion. The cause is unclear. And then the police make a gruesome discovery.

Memmingen – After the violent explosion in a residential building in the Bavarian town of Memmingen, the body of a 17-year-old was recovered from the rubble. Emergency services found the missing youth dead in a neighboring house that was also badly damaged, a police spokesman told the German Press Agency early in the morning. No other people were reported missing.

After the explosion of a terraced house in Memmingen, emergency services searched for possible victims for hours. © Stefan Puchner/dpa

The cause of the explosion is still completely unclear, the spokesman said. Clean-up work and forensic investigations are set to resume this morning. The damage is estimated to be in the six-figure range at least.

The building in Bavarian Swabia was reduced to rubble after an explosion on Friday afternoon. Surrounding buildings and parked cars were also badly damaged by flying debris and the pressure wave. According to a dpa photographer, parts of the building were blown about 100 meters away by the explosion.

A 68-year-old resident of the house, who was initially being sought, was not in the house during the explosion, a police spokesman reported. The police found him unharmed.

According to police, emergency services managed to enter the partially collapsed residential building next to the explosion site late Friday evening. There they found the body of the missing 17-year-old in the rubble and recovered it. The dead man was on the first floor of the residential building.

The police support group and the emergency pastoral care team provided extensive care for relatives and those affected on site, the police said. There were well over 100 emergency personnel from all the aid organizations involved and the police on duty, including from nearby Baden-Württemberg. A helicopter circled over the city at times.

Huge damage and enormous amount of rubble

An employee of the situation center spoke of a “huge picture of damage” and an “enormous amount of rubble” that had to be cleared away first. An excavator from the Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW) was used for this purpose. The surrounding buildings and vehicles were also massively damaged by the detonation at around 5.20 p.m. A firefighter was slightly injured while working in the rubble field. dpa