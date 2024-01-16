Palermo, following the death of 17-year-old Fauzia Islam, the hypothesis of an arranged marriage arises: the post published on social media by a friend

An important piece of news has arrived in the last few hours on the heartbreaking story of the 17 years old disappeared and was found lifeless at sea. One of her friends, in a post on social media in which she launched an appeal, spoke of an arranged marriage that she would have rebelled against.

The officers who are investigating this case currently have how hypothesis most plausible behind the death of this girl is precisely the extreme gesture.

But they will only be the further ones investigations to give concrete answers about what he went through. Furthermore, the day before disappearing into thin air for the lady he worked for, he had said that she would removed for a while, without explaining where he had to go.

The 17 year old found lifeless, her name was Fauzia Islam. He was of Bengali origins, but had lived in the city of Palermo for several years now. On Tuesday 9 January, she left the house to go to the Lyceum.

The last people to have seen her were those who were there stop of the bus. However, the girl never arrived at the institute and in the afternoon the family members began to be alarmed. They had also discovered that she had never arrived at school.

The discovery of the 17-year-old's body and the unusual post published by a friend of hers on social media

They first filed a complaint and then started publishing some appeals on social media. Only a short time later they made the heartbreaking discovery on a cliff clothing and backpack of the 17 year old.

Finally on Saturday 13 January, a fishing boat reported a body at sea. When the Coast Guard arrived and brought her back to shore, she gave he confirms that it was indeed Fauzia Islam. At the moment the most accredited hypothesis is that of an extreme gesture, but the possibility arises that he did it for a reason pre-defined wedding. A friend of his on social media wrote: