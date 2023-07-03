Home page World

A 17-year-old fell through a plastic skylight during a graduation party at night and was fatally injured. © Christophe Gateau/dpa

A boisterous party was planned for hundreds of students from a high school in Berlin-Pankow after graduation. The celebration started in the rooms of a large hotel in Neukölln – and ended tragically.

Berlin – A 17-year-old fell through a roof at a large graduation party in Berlin and was fatally injured. According to the police, the accident happened on Monday night in an adjoining building of the large Hotel Estrel on Sonnenallee in the Neukölln district.

The 17-year-old and another 17-year-old high school graduate climbed onto a flat roof of the building during the celebration, broke through a larger plastic skylight and fell eight meters deep.

Paramedics took both teenagers to hospitals. The girl reportedly died from her injuries, a police spokeswoman said. There is no evidence of third-party negligence.

The emergency call to the fire department for two seriously injured people was received at 1:28 a.m., a spokesman said. The fire brigade arrived at the scene of the accident shortly afterwards with four ambulances and two emergency doctors. With the critically injured 17-year-old girl, helpers had already started with resuscitation measures on site. An emergency doctor then continued.

people in shock

The teenager was taken to a hospital and the injured companion was taken to another hospital. Five other people, young people and adults, were in shock and were cared for. After all, the emergency pastoral care took care of her.

A police spokeswoman said the exact cause of the fall has not yet been clarified. According to initial findings, the high school graduates from the Rosa-Luxemburg-Gymnasium in Berlin-Pankow came to the flat roof using a ladder. They then fell through the dome simultaneously.

The second youth probably fell on some containers in an adjoining room of the party hall, which slowed his fall. It may have been garbage cans, police said. Immediately, many helpers rushed to help, including adults from the school and hotel staff.

Berlin’s Education Senator Katharina Günther-Wünsch (CDU) was very concerned. “I am deeply saddened by this accident. My condolences go to the family, loved ones and the school community. The exact circumstances must now be clarified,” said the senator on Monday morning of the German Press Agency.

In addition to a few hundred rooms, the large Hotel Estrel also has several large function rooms, some of which are in outbuildings. The hotel is also known for its concerts and shows, where doubles of well-known world stars perform.

The police are investigating

According to a report by “BZ”, several hundred students from the high school took part in the celebration in the side buildings further back. At the same time, according to the police, the high school graduates of some other schools celebrated at the same time on Sunday evening.

On Monday morning, only a display with an emblem of the Rosa-Luxemburg-Gymnasium and the note “Abi RLG 2023” and arrows to the place of the party reminded of the event. Otherwise everything was calm. The function rooms and the roof where the accident occurred could not be seen up close.

The police are investigating, as usual, in such cases because of an unnatural death. Out of consideration for the dead girl’s family, there should be no further information about the people involved or specific details of the process. dpa