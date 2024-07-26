Home page World

A field of rubble remains after the house explosion in Memmingen © Stefan Puchner/dpa

In Memmingen, Bavaria, a house collapses after an explosion. Debris flies several hundred meters. A young person dies. The cause of the accident remains a mystery.

Memmingen – After the violent explosion in a residential building in Memmingen, Bavaria, which left one person dead, experts are looking for the cause of the accident. There is speculation that it was a gas leak. Emergency services had recovered a 17-year-old dead from a heavily damaged neighboring house. Miraculously, there were no other victims in the accident late Friday afternoon. The damage is likely to run into the millions.

“We will continue to investigate the cause today,” said a spokesman for the Swabia South/West Police Headquarters. Experts from the State Criminal Police Office have been entrusted with the task. The house and its neighbours all have gas connections, said the police spokesman. “It is of course likely that this could be a gas defect.”

Gas lines have just been checked

Memmingen’s mayor Jan Rothenbacher said that a gas leak could not be ruled out. However, the pipe infrastructure is very new – and has only just been inspected by the municipal utility company. “No pipe in this corner is older than 17 years,” the SPD politician told the German Press Agency. “As a municipal utility company, we are obliged to carry out an inspection every four years to see if gas is leaking.” The inspection up to the house connection took place just two weeks ago.

Firefighters in the rubble of the destroyed house © Stefan Puchner/dpa

Rothenbacher rushed to the scene of the accident on Friday. “The damage is unbelievable.” Houses within a radius of up to 400 meters were affected. He was extremely worried about the affected residents. “A 17-year-old died. This is something incredibly tragic. Our deepest condolences go to the family,” he said. At the same time, he was very fortunate that more people were not injured.

According to police, two rescue workers had to be treated for circulatory problems during the operation, probably due to the heat, but they are now recovering.

Residents in temporary housing

According to the mayor, around 15 people were accommodated in temporary municipal housing during the night, while others stayed with friends and relatives. Now, with the help of structural engineers, it is necessary to check which houses are accessible and habitable.

Rescue workers are working at the scene of the accident. © Stefan Puchner/dpa

Emergency roofs have also been organized to stabilize and seal damaged roof structures “so that rain doesn’t come in over the next few days,” said Rothenbacher. “Then we will have to see how many people need to be accommodated in the long term.” It cannot be ruled out that houses will have to be demolished.

Damage “guaranteed to be in the seven-figure range”

The extent of the damage cannot yet be quantified. “We have an extent of damage that cannot be quantified, but is guaranteed to be in the seven-figure range,” said the police spokesman. Debris flew into neighboring gardens. The fact that no one was hit may also have been due to the fact that some people were already on their way to vacation at the start of the school holidays.

A 68-year-old resident was not in the house during the explosion. A weapon was reportedly found in the rubble. However, the man had a permit to own a weapon, it was further stated.

. dpa