A 15-year-old was critically injured by a knife stab at a birthday party. (Symbolic image) © Daniel Vogl/dpa

At a birthday party in Braunschweig, an argument between young people escalates. A 15-year-old is said to have stabbed a 17-year-old with a knife. This has serious consequences.

Braunschweig – At a birthday party in Braunschweig, a 15-year-old is said to have stabbed a 17-year-old, causing life-threatening injuries. The victim suffered lung injuries and was operated on on Friday evening. According to police, the 17-year-old is now out of danger. The 15-year-old suspect was arrested shortly after the attack.

At the party on Friday evening, for unknown reasons, there was an argument and then a scuffle between the young guests, police reported. The 15-year-old is said to have stabbed the victim in the upper body with a knife. The alleged perpetrator and other people involved then fled.

Following information from witnesses, the police arrested the suspect in his apartment. During the night, another 15-year-old reported himself. He said he had also been involved in the altercation and had been stabbed to the wrist.

According to police, all those involved and witnesses were uncooperative and refused to make statements about the incident. Some of the young people and some witnesses are already known to the officers. The police have launched an investigation into attempted manslaughter. dpa