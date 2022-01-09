Charli D’Amelio, just 17, was the highest-earning TikTok star last year. The American, the most popular user on the platform with 133 million followers, earned no less than 15.4 million euros according to business magazine Forbes . Her 20-year-old sister Dixie (56.7 million followers) is in second place, with a sloppy 8.8 million euros.











Dancing and lip-synching used to bring them millions of followers, now dancing and lip-synching with a product in their hands also earn them millions of euros.

With 1 billion users per month and the best traffic on the internet, TikTok is an interesting place to advertise. And especially in the films of the D’Amelio sisters, who know the commercially important young target group very well. After all, they are part of it. Continue reading below Dixie’s dance video.

TikTok stars sometimes ask 440,000 euros for one post in which they promote a product, according to Forbes. Big brands like McDonald’s, Louis Vuitton and Amazon have already advertised in this way.

You sometimes hardly notice that it happens, for example when Charli again drinks a drink from Dunkin’ Donuts in the picture or tells you which cosmetics are supposedly her favorite. Read on below the video.

Their fame also makes Charli and Dixie successful outside the app. The highest-earning tiktokers of the past year received 30 to 50 percent of their income from sponsorship deals on the website. The D’Amelios do everything besides this: they have a clothing line under the banner of the well-known brand Hollister, a reality series with their parents on Hulu and Dixie is also a creditable singer.

The sisters also have their own program on Snapchat, in which they compete in things like baking and board games. It is making money by putting a camera on even the most mundane activities, the business magazine writes. Continue reading below video of Dixie (right) and Addison Rae.

The wealth sounds blissful, but the fame has a downside. Charli came out a little spoiled two years ago, was immediately inundated with death threats and even considered quitting. She didn’t and, like her sister, is only getting bigger.

In terms of followers, the competition is chasing Charli. Senegal-born Khaby Lame has now gathered more than 126 million followers with his videos, in which he usually shows with a laconic face how much easier he does things that others find very interesting: Read on below the video.

All under 25

The top 5 with the highest-earning tiktokers consists entirely of people under the age of 25. Together they raked in almost 49 million euros last year. Another well-known name in the list is the number 3, Addison Rae (21), who had a starring role in the Netflix film for the past year he’s all that and then struck a deal for more movies with the streaming giant.

The list only includes people who have become famous thanks to TikTok. People who were already famous, such as successful tiktoker and singer Jason Derulo, do not count.

Also listen to the AD Media Podcast:



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below: