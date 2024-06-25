Two teenagers turn into unscrupulous killers for trivial reasons. This is what emerged during the interrogation of the two boys accused of the murder of Thomas Christopher Luciani, a young man of just 17 years old. The investigations have brought to light a shocking motive: a drug debt of only 250 euros would have triggered the murderous fury of the two ‘respectable’ high school students.

Thomas Luciani murdered by two teenagers over a drug debt

The victim, Thomas, was a fragile boy who had already had a complicated life, fleeing from a community in Isernia for small crimes. He lived with his grandmother, now destroyed by grief. The two alleged criminals, sons respectively of a Carabinieri marshal and a well-known lawyer from Pescara, allegedly lured Thomas to a park and brutally stabbed him with a diving knife, twenty-five times, leaving him dying on the ground.

After the incident, the boys, together with eight other peers, would have headed towards the beach to swim, abandoning the murder weapon in the sea. The testimony of a friend who remained near the park was decisive in closing the circle on the heinous crime, raising the alarm to the authorities. The boy’s body will be found shortly after 9pm. 118, the police with various teams and the chief prosecutor Giuseppe Bellelli together with the deputy Gennaro Varone arrive on the scene immediately. Subsequently, the medical examiner Christian D’Ovidio, the head of the L’Aquila juvenile prosecutor’s office David Mancini and the deputy Angela D’Egidio also joined.

The police investigations were rapid and efficient, allowing the perpetrators to be identified in just a few hours. The two boys, during the interrogation, did not show any empathy or regret for what happened, confirming the ruthlessness of their action.

The Pescara Police Headquarters defined the affair as a “dramatic affair” which highlights an incredible youthful distress and a clear inability to understand the extreme negative value of the actions committed. The president of the Abruzzo Region, Marco Marsilio, expressed his condolences to the victim’s family and thanked the police for ensuring safety in the city of Pescara.

The mother of one of the two boys in custody said:

“I can’t say much, there is the secrecy of the investigation. But I can say what concerns me: I pray for those who are here and for those who are no longer here.”

The L’Aquila Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office now has the investigation in hand, while the search to find the murder weapon continues.

