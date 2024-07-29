A 17-year-old boy of foreign origin, a guest of a reception facility in the Pesaro area, died this afternoon while bathing with some friends at the seaside in Sottomonte, between Fano and Pesaro. The young man was playing in the waves when the other boys noticed that he had not re-emerged from the water. The body of the 17-year-old resurfaced shortly after near the shore. A lifeguard brought the boy to shore who was on the beach for a day at the seaside with the other young people together with tutors from the community: resuscitation maneuvers were useless. The 118 health workers and the port authority were on site.