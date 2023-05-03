Being a cop is a dangerous profession, but here it was purely a case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

If, as a 17-year-old, you get the chance to work in a BMW M3 to drive then you should do that. Especially if you live in the US and it’s legal. It might be wise to take it a bit easy as an inexperienced driver.

So that was where it went wrong. A 17-year-old who was out in the US state of Virginia with an M3 was a little too excited with the throttle. The result: he flew off the bend hard. Due to an unfortunate combination of circumstances, there was a police officer who had stopped a car at that very spot.

What exactly happened was perfectly captured on the dashcam of the police car. You can see in the distance that the BMW M3 is approaching the bend much too hard, breaks out and flies backwards out of the bend.

The car then crashes into one BMW 7 Series off, which is parked on the hard shoulder. Even worse: next to the car is the aforementioned police officer. This barely manages to avoid being crushed between the 7 Series and the crash barrier. He is still slightly grazed by the M3.

In the end, the officer, the driver of the M3, his two passengers and the driver of the 7 Series sustained minor injuries. The latter was taken to the hospital, but all turned out miraculously well.

The driver of the M3 has been charged with reckless driving, but because he is underage he will probably get off easily. The incident happened last Monday. The police of Fairfax County shared the images on social media yesterday, for learning and entertainment .

