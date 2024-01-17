Oleg Sinigubov, governor of the Kharkiv region, said in a post on Telegram that two Russian S-300 surface-to-air missiles hit a residential area in the city center, resulting in at least 17 wounded.

He explained that among the wounded were “two women who are in serious condition.”

Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, is only about 30 kilometers from the Russian border and is constantly bombed.

The governor confirmed that the two missiles fell in an area devoid of any military targets, noting that the bombing led to the destruction of a number of residential buildings.

The Kharkiv region authorities called on about 3,000 Ukrainian villagers living in more than 20 villages near the border with Russia to evacuate their villages due to the increasing pace of Russian bombing.

On Tuesday night, a drone attack on the city of Odessa in southern Ukraine resulted in three people being injured and damage to residential buildings, according to the authorities.

The head of the military administration in the region, Oleg Kiper, said that the wounded were “a 62-year-old man who was injured by shrapnel… a woman born in 1955 and a young woman born in 1995.”

On the other hand, Moscow said that its forces repelled, at dawn on Wednesday, a Ukrainian missile attack and marches on the Russian border city of Belgorod, located about 80 kilometers from Kharkiv.

The Russian Ministry of Defense said, “Ground defenses destroyed seven Ukrainian missiles and four drones over the Belgorod region.”

According to the region's governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, there were no immediate reports of casualties.