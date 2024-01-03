Home page World

From: Nadja Rödig

Why is there no “skip” button for life?

All right! So it's that time again. We have arrived in the new year and are trying to be optimistic for a minute. For example some things will change for you in 2024 and even partly for the better! So let's let out a shrill battle cry and storm into the totally promising year 2024 with total motivation (and only minimal naivety).

…Wait, what is that? Is your bad luck still following you this year? Oh come on, then command back!!!

But because we haven't invented time travel (yet), the only way forward is probably to escape. So just think hard about the next slide and slide through 2024 like these unlucky people. Because you know what's even better than 24? Exactly. 25! So Happy New Year in advance.

1. A perfect symbolic image for the beginning of the year: clear expectations, followed by slightly confused disappointment.

2. It sends a chill right down your ass.

3. Let's hope you don't have to spend the entirety of 2024 in the toilet.

4. But there are probably worse things… like being stuck in a tiny elevator on New Year's Day.

5. Spending New Year's Day in the emergency room while your family runs off to the beach should somehow be illegal.

6. Some things don't change in the new year. For example, that birds don't give a damn about your feelings. A lot of dirt, actually.

7. It's also dirty if you forget full diapers in the washing machine.

8. When you finally work up the courage to meet new people in a bar and even the bartender is kicked out.

9. Does anyone know of a good dental clinic that is still open at 10:30 p.m. on New Year's Eve?

10. Is the unlucky person now the birthday child or the person who wanted to give the cake as a gift? Maybe just a double hit.

11. At least it didn't knock the bottom out of the sink for the person baking…

12. … Or the ceiling from the apartment.

13. Other problems, on the other hand, look quite okay-ish.

14. At least this person didn't go through all of the neighborhood's packages BEFORE Christmas, but after. Thanks for that.

15. Some people call it “not being able to read instructions”, I call it BAD luck.

16. It's good that the memories of all the bad luck are lost anyway.

17. With that in mind…

