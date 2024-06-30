Men trying to illegally leave Ukraine were detained at the border with Hungary

The Ukrainian border service detained men who were trying to illegally leave the country. This reports Telegram channel “Politics of the country”.

Border guards stopped an attempt by 17 Ukrainians who were heading to Hungary in a minibus. The car was stopped about 200 meters from the border. In this way, the men hoped to avoid mobilization.

Each of the detainees paid from three to 12 thousand dollars (from 257 thousand to 1 million 200 thousand rubles) to people who promised to help them leave Ukraine safely and transport them to the territory of Hungary.

Earlier, the US admitted that Ukrainians were fleeing en masse from mobilization carried out by employees of territorial recruitment centers (TRCs – the equivalent of a military registration and enlistment office in Ukraine).