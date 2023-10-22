The head of the Egyptian Red Crescent branch in North Sinai Governorate, Khaled Zayed, confirmed that the trucks contain a quantity of medicines, medical supplies, and food.

On Saturday, the first batch of relief aid arrived in the Gaza Strip on board 20 trucks, most of which carried medicines and food.

The United Nations Humanitarian Aid Coordinator, Martin Griffiths, called for a “simplified inspection system,” allowing more aid to reach the besieged population in Gaza this week, without delay.