The press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the Khabarovsk Territory reported that 17 tanks derailed on the Far Eastern Railway, reports Interfax…

It is reported that the incident took place on Saturday at 01:50 local time (18:50 Friday Moscow time) on the Trout – Far East stretch.

It is noted that no one was injured as a result of the incident, a leak of oil products was found on the spot.

“As a result of the descent in four tanks of a freight train, a drip leak of oil products was found. To prevent environmental damage, the railway workers will organize work to localize the place of the spill, ”the message says.

Recovery trains were dispatched from the Litovko and Khabarovsk-2 stations to eliminate the consequences of the descent.

Earlier it was reported that ten freight cars with coal went off the rails in the Skovorodinsky district of the Amur region.

The incident happened on the Bolshaya Omutnaya – Sgibeevo stretch of the Trans-Baikal railway.