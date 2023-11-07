Home page World

From: Nadja Rödig

Almost drowned from a sip of tea on Monday morning. Life at the limit.

Probably Germany’s most popular survival show is running for the third time and hats off to you all participants who take part in “7 vs. Wild”.. You could at least spend the two weeks differently, with showering and eating regularly, for example. But no, some are up for the challenge: in the show, seven teams of two people each are exposed to the wilderness of Canada for two weeks with minimal equipment. Would you be able to pull it off just as smoothly? We’ll tell you in the quiz whether you should register for a day of hiking instead of “7 vs. Wild”.. I can wait …

Your result was more of a hiking day? Then at least I have some solid survival tips for you, from your couch to your front door and back. Stay strong!

1. You don’t eat your chips in one sitting and are rewarded with soggy potato rags? Use a clothespin or simply do the tornado spin to keep the bag closed. (Anything that comes out is fair game.)

2. Is the toilet paper gone? Sure, you can hop around the bathroom with your pants down OR you can take the empty roll like a real man!

3. Are you more forward-looking? Then stock up on toilet paper rations with half (or for the really tough, quarter!) sheets.

4. Your boiler is going crazy? Boil the water and get out the washcloth instead of being one.

5. … or just don’t shower, but surround yourself with a spray of Febreze before every step.

6. Do like a hitchhiker through the galaxy and carry a towel with you: for drying off, as a blanket, for soaking in nutritious liquids, you name it.

7. Tissues are just as useful, so you should always keep them in your sleeves. And if someone cries or sneezes, BAM: “Do you need a tissue?” You’ve made a new friend.

8. Your landlord can’t get off his ass to fix your toilet flush? Sorry, baby, but it’s bucket time. (For flushing! Not for pooping.)

9. Are you running out of underwear? Your swimsuit is simply the 2-in-1 solution!

10. Turning the swimsuit inside out is step 2.

11. Do you put on wet pants in the morning because you’re not your grandma and don’t have a dryer? Then put the hairdryer in the front of your pants. (Caution: minor burns of the “shit, ouch” level cannot be ruled out.)

12. Didn’t have time for breakfast? Grab a fruit salad from your ✨ “we have water and fresh fruit in the office”✨ company.

13. Nobody should sit next to you on a crowded train? Just spill a little water on the seat and look back with the same perturbed look you get when someone sits on it.

14. Always open the door with your shoes and jacket on so that you can brush off unwanted visitors with a “I have to go right away!”

15. In the restaurant the waiter wishes you “enjoy your meal” and you reply: “you too”? Immediately offer the person your fries and everything will be fine.

16. You can train your dog to hunt, of course, OR you can teach him to bring in snacks and long-distance conditions instead of ducks.

17. And for true survival training: Instead of mentally going through the most embarrassing experiences from 3rd grade at 2 a.m….

