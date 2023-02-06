17 student projects won the awards of the National Festival of Science, Technology and Innovation, in its sixth edition, in addition to four teachers winning the teachers’ awards, and one school winning the best participating school award.

The Minister of Education, Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, honored the winners of the Young Emirati Scientist title, during the closing ceremony of the National Science, Technology and Innovation Festival, yesterday.

The title for the year 2023 was won by the students, Rakan Raafat Al-Omari, Ahmed Awad Al-Muhairi, and Abdullah Thani Al-Zafin from Dubai National School – Al-Barsha, for the project (An adaptive all-terrain wheelchair for athletes of determination).

The festival concluded its activities in its sixth edition, which lasted for five consecutive days.

And the second place in the Emirates Competition for the Young Scientist, students, Mira Osama Al-Kahala, Shamma Khaled Al-Suwaidi, and Maitha Saeed Al-Mansoori from Dubai National School – Al-Barsha, won for the project “Filling the Gap… A generational solution that shortens the distances between the elderly and the youth.” The Dubai School was crowned Al-Watania – Al-Barsha, as the best participating school. During the ceremony, students who participated and won in the festival’s scientific competitions in its various departments and categories were honored.

The Ministry of Education aims to organize the festival on a regular basis to achieve a set of goals, represented in consolidating science, technology, innovation and entrepreneurship in the UAE by launching and implementing innovative and qualitative initiatives in these fields, and enhancing the passion for it among students, workers in the educational field and various segments of society.

In its current edition, the festival witnessed a large community presence, amid qualitative competitions among the participating students, and the presentation of promising innovative projects. male and female students from 38 schools, while the number of students participating in the festival during the 5 years reached 18,597 male and female students, and the number of schools during the same period reached 1,728 schools nationwide, and 8,656 projects, while 654 of them qualified.

Dr. Amna Al-Dahhak Al-Shamsi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Care and Capacity Building Sector, confirmed that the UAE has become the home of leadership and innovation, and a destination for talents and those looking for excellence and achievement.

She said that dreams in the UAE become real, because there is no word impossible in the UAE dictionary, and because passion and ambition are the two terms that drive us to exert effort and sincerity in working towards pioneering the future and achieving more national gains.

She pointed out that the UAE has become a home for pioneers, and a fertile environment for excellence, as it created all the possibilities for them, and the beginning was with the dream of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, the builder of the Emirates renaissance, by establishing a state whose ceiling is not limited by ambition, and whose resolve is not discouraged by any A challenge, so he drew himself the goals, plans, worked and implemented, and he was the best leader, translating his dreams into reality, to see his people in the ranks of nations in science, progress, economy, strength, security and civilization.

Al Shamsi added: The wise leadership after the great late man continued to work and fulfill his principles, dreams and approach, so the achievements continued, until the UAE became a pioneering model not only in the region, but also in the world, noting that leadership has become part of the fabric of Emirati society, and a story we are proud of. It is a human legacy and an approach that we draw from our wise leadership.

And she congratulated the winning students, who worked hard and insisted on excellence and continued day and night, so that their dream would yield success and a well-deserved victory, stressing that the Ministry of Education will continue to support excellence and pave the way for a generation of scholars and geniuses, and empower students to lead the future because they are the bet of tomorrow that we count on in the UAE’s competitiveness and leadership. On the world map in various indicators of progress and elevation.

Every year, the festival provides an attractive environment for both learners and teachers, that enhances their passion for science, technology, innovation and entrepreneurship, and develops their research skills and capabilities in various fields of entrepreneurship, which contributes to qualifying them for future professions and enables them to launch into the world of entrepreneurship and allows their talents, new knowledge and innovations to add to their potential. The economic and sustainable development of the United Arab Emirates, as innovation, scientific research, science and technology, and entrepreneurship are the pillars of a sustainable competitive economy based on knowledge and high productivity, which is led by entrepreneurs in an environment conducive to business.

The festival includes several main sections, most notably the exhibition of scientific research projects qualified for the Emirates Young Scientist Competition, the Innovation Lab, which includes the Young Entrepreneurs Competition and the Next Entrepreneur Competition, a world-class conference, and a family festival that promotes community awareness of the importance of science, technology, innovation and entrepreneurship within an atmosphere A family that combines learning, fun and entertainment.