The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security confirmed that the My Family package provides 17 proactive digital services, without requesting documents or the need for a visit.

She said: “My Family Package is a proactive digital platform that provides services to Emirati families from one place, and includes 36 partners at the federal, local and private sector levels.”

She explained that the package includes the following services: downloading the marriage contract document, family data, marriage fund, group marriage, housing support, child development questionnaire, reserving a school seat, applying for paternity leave, social allowance that includes three services, “Mabrouk Ma Yak” through which the customer obtains services for the newborn, which are: issuing a birth certificate, adding the newborn to the family record, registering the newborn in the population registry, issuing a passport, issuing an ID card, insurance – Thiqa, health card (optional).

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security explained the details of the My Family package on its website, and stated that the stages of obtaining the proactive service begin as soon as the due date arrives and before requesting it, as customers are proactively notified of the required services. For example, when the marriage contract is concluded, the husband is notified of the link for the family data issuance/update service, and once the link is entered, he is transferred to the service fee payment plan without requesting any documents.

She stated that the My Family package is a distinguished model for a new generation of proactive government services, as it provides services to citizens proactively without the need to submit applications, fill out forms or upload documents. Citizens receive these services automatically through the My Family platform when the due date arrives, which contributes to improving the quality of life of citizens, saving time and effort, increasing their level of happiness and achieving their aspirations and dreams.

The My Family package is a proactive government program affiliated with the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security, developed by the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority and the Digital Government in cooperation with a variety of federal and local entities. It is the first of its kind and aims to provide a wide range of family services to citizens in a proactive manner within the framework of establishing their families, in a way that supports sound education and ensures the family’s needs.

The citizen customer journey in the current phase of the My Family package includes a set of proactive services that reflect the true concept of quality of life, and are provided proactively without being requested. These services include marriage contract documentation, issuing/updating family data, marriage grant, salary, land and property data, housing support, pregnancy and medical appointments, vaccination appointments, and school seat reservations.

This package comes within the framework of the Authority’s keenness to respond quickly to the directives of the wise leadership regarding the development of services and their proactive provision without requesting them, and to make citizens happy and improve their quality of life. It also embodies the principles of the UAE government’s promise for the eight future services, and is based on the directions and vision of the UAE Government Services Strategy. It also contributes to enabling the requirements and objectives of the We the Emirates Vision 2031 and the UAE Centennial 2071, as the outcomes of the My Family Package support the country’s leadership and enhance its regional and global competitiveness in the field of government services.

• 36 partners in the My Family package at the federal, local and private sector levels.