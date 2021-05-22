Shorouk Awad (Dubai)

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment has strengthened its national eco-tourism project, “The Treasures of Nature in the Emirates”, which number 161 sites, with a new axis that deals with the concept of popular market tourism, and includes 17 new sites – so far – bringing the total tourism environmental sites in the UAE to 178 sites. The Ministry’s focus on the popular markets axis within this project, “Nature’s Treasures in the Emirates”, is a new type of tourism that provides nature enthusiasts and their lovers the opportunity to learn about local agricultural and animal products, traditional and modern artifacts inspired by the state’s heritage, and learn about the technologies used in them. In addition to enjoying the activities available in many popular markets and giving the visitor the opportunity to buy what he needs from natural environmental products at an affordable cost and high quality.

Nawal Al-Ruwaihi, Acting Director of Government Communication at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, said in statements to Al-Ittihad that popular market tourism contributes to highlighting and promoting tourism sites within the country’s environmental sectors, as this axis depends on the popular markets that the country enjoys. It is rich in thriving and advanced environmental handicrafts, and others in various and varied forms of local plants and animal species, and it will also contribute to raising environmental awareness rates among all segments of society, supporting the sustainability system across all tourism sectors, and relieving pressure on ecosystems in tourist places to ensure the sustainability of their resources. Nature, ensuring better environmental health systems, preserving the ecological balance, protecting natural land, sea and air life from pollution, and supporting the transition towards a green economy, as a major priority in the UAE’s general strategy, by paying attention to eco-tourism areas and creating a transportation network infrastructure that achieves the highest standards of sustainability. Environmentally friendly hotel, residential or commercial buildings, creating new quality job opportunities, reducing desertification and pollution, and enhancing green output. For my sustainable sweetener for popular commodities, vegetables, fruits and more.

Location details

On ecotourism sites in the Emirates, Al-Ruwaihi confirmed that the total of these sites, after including 17 popular markets within the aforementioned project, reached 179 sites and varied between 49 natural reserves such as (Al Wathba Wetlands, Houbara, Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, Wadi Al Helo, Al Naseem Natural and others. A lot), 27 tourist farms (such as (Gracia Farms, Emirates Bio Farm, Orchard Farms, Planta Farm, and many others), and 85 natural sites recognized by the concerned international organizations, and they are distributed between parks, natural resorts, hotels, and archaeological and historical sites such as (the Arabian Wildlife Park). , Tilal Al Beri Resort, Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort, Al Noor Island, Sir Bani Yas Island, Marawah Island, Al Mutarad Desert Oasis, Wadi Shees Land, Wadi Al Siji and many others), pointing out that the Ministry, within its national project, is working to keep pace with the changes that happen to these sites. Which is witnessing a steady increase overnight, and work to supplement it to the project.

17 popular markets

On the details of the popular market locations that the ministry introduced to the “Nature Treasures Project in the Emirates” during the current year, Nawal Al-Ruwehi said: “The Emirate of Dubai has acquired the lion’s share of the popular markets, as the total number of popular tourist markets in its regions reached 5 markets, namely: (neighborhood) The traditional markets, the Naif popular market, the Lysellian camel market, the bird and pet market, the falconry and heritage sports center), and the Emirate of Sharjah came with 4 popular markets: (Saqr Market, Shanasiyah Market, Al-Arsa Market, and Children Farm), while the Emirate of Abu Dhabi came And Ras Al Khaimah has 3 popular markets for each of them, which are: (Madinat Zayed Commercial Market, Gold and Jewelery Center (Al Danah), Carpet Market, Vegetable and Fruit Market), Ras Al Khaimah Emirate (Ras Al Khaimah Market, Ras Al Khaimah Old Market, and Al Mareed Market). Fujairah came with two markets, namely: (Fujairah Popular Market and Friday Market).

She explained that the working hours in these popular markets varied throughout the week, some of which receive tourists between the hours (7:00 am to 10:00 pm), and others between the hours (8 am – 12 pm). It also offers tourists several activities. Recreational, in addition to providing the opportunity to purchase organic agricultural products and handicrafts inspired by the local environment, as well as providing guided tours, health facilities, restaurants, cafes, walking paths, outdoor shaded seating areas, and many others, stressing that the popular markets with their charming designs and vibrant environment inspired by Local heritage adds to tourists of different nationalities more feelings of comfort and joy on the human soul that is in harmony with all this splendor surrounding it, especially as it provides all the requirements for tourism, recreation and purchase, which contributes to making the UAE a destination for ecotourism for tourists from all over the world.