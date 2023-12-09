Of the women with menopausal complaints, 17 percent say they have suffered a burnout due to the combination of work and menopause. This is according to research by the CNV trade union, which surveyed 4,500 women between the ages of 45 and 65. Menopause leads to psychological or physical complaints in more than three-quarters of all women that can hinder their work.

Of the respondents, 71 percent indicated that the combination of work and the transition is difficult for them. According to CNV, the transition will lead to reduced productivity.

Women can, according to the medical website Thuisarts.nl During menopause, for example, suffer from increased blood loss during menstruation, hot flashes, mood swings and headaches. Some women also experience muscle pain, psychological complaints and forgetfulness.

Taboo

More than a third of respondents are ashamed to talk about their complaints at work. “It’s sad that there is still shame about normal phases that women go through. So get rid of that taboo,” says Danielle Woestenberg, director at CNV.

The union advocates a transition policy in the workplace. According to the research, 2 percent of employers now have agreements on how to deal with the transition. “The breastfeeding room is mandatory in every workplace. It would be nice if this space became multifunctional. Women with menopausal symptoms can change clothes here or retreat for half an hour if they have a severe headache,” says Woestenberg.

Women with menopausal complaints do not always receive the right help, because the complaints are difficult to distinguish from the symptoms of a burnout, wrote NRC earlier.

