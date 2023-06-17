And the Health Department in the capital wrote in a post on its Facebook page: “The Yarmouk area in the Mayo region, south of the belt, was subjected to air strikes, which resulted in a number of civilian casualties.”

She added, “Initial estimates of the Yarmouk massacre indicate that 17 people were killed, including 5 children, women, and the elderly, and 25 houses were destroyed.”

And the Rapid Support Forces announced that they had shot down, on Saturday morning, an army “MiG” plane.

And it explained in a statement that the army aircraft attacked a number of residential neighborhoods south of Khartoum, which are Mayo, Yarmouk and Mandela, killing and injuring dozens.