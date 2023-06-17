The Ministry of Health in the state of the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, announced that 17 people were killed and 25 houses destroyed in an aerial bombardment of the city.

The ministry said in a statement posted on Facebook today, Saturday, “The Yarmouk area in the Mayo region, south of the belt, was subjected to air strikes, as a result of which a number of civilian casualties fell, some of whom have now arrived at Bashaer Hospital. We will provide you with detailed reports later, including injuries and subsequent developments.” The statement added, “Initial estimates of the Yarmouk massacre indicate that 17 people were killed, including 5 children, women, and the elderly, and 25 houses were destroyed.”