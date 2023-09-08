The Cuban authorities are investigating 17 people detained in Cuba for various crimes, including “mercenarism” for their alleged participation in a network that recruited “individuals with criminal records, coming from dysfunctional families” to fight with Russian troops in the invasion of Ukraine. As reported by spokespersons the Ministry of the Interior to official media This Thursday, three of the detainees “belonged to the recruitment plot within the island”, while the other 14 have confessed “to having joined the operation by individual and voluntary decision, in exchange for residence in the Eurasian country and a substantial monetary compensation.

Colonel César Rodríguez, head of the General Directorate of Criminal Investigation, said that one of the detainees on the island was the “internal organizer of the activities” and that she relied on two other people to recruit citizens. “Fundamentally, they were people with antisocial behavior and a criminal record,” he added in statements to the media. CubaDebate. The Cuban authorities concluded, based on the confessions of those arrested and the intervention of communications, that the network was directed from abroad.

More information

The news appeared days after the Ministry of the Interior reported that it was working on the “neutralization and dismantling of a human trafficking network, which operated from Russia to incorporate Cuban citizens living there -and even some from Cuba- into the military forces participating in war operations in Ukraine”. This publication has coincided with the dissemination, mainly by the Cuban media in exile, of a series of testimonies from young people from the island who claim to have been taken to Russia under deceit.

“That they try to get us out of here, please, as quickly as possible, because we are afraid,” asks one of those young people, Andorf Velázquez García, in a video published this week by América TeVe, Miami-based outlet. In a recording in which he appears together with another young Cuban, Álex Vegas, both denounce that they traveled to Russia with the promise of working as bricklayers in the reconstruction of the cities destroyed by the war, but that in reality they took them to a “zone of war”. “They made us sign some documents and they promised us a salary and food in exchange for a job,” Velázquez explained. “We are afraid. We do not sleep. We can’t sleep because we don’t know if at some point they can do something to us,” lamented Vegas. The youngsters also claim that they have been stripped naked and beaten for trying to communicate in English, since they do not speak Russian: “They said that the Americans had sent us.”

Although for the moment the alleged crimes for which the detainees are being investigated have not been disclosed, the official digital media Cubadebate stressed that the new criminal code establishes “severe sanctions for this type of crime, which fit between trafficking, human trafficking and mercenarism,” reports Efe. “In the investigations, the attributable crime will be determined for each case,” José Luis Reyes Blanco, chief prosecutor of the Supervision Department of the Criminal Proceedings Directorate of the Cuban Attorney General’s Office, told the agency, adding that “investigations continue ”.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

“Cuba is not part of the armed conflict in Ukraine,” the Cuban Foreign Ministry remarked on Monday, four days before the arrests, when announcing the dismantling of the trafficking network based in Russia. It also warned that the country would act “vigorously” against anyone “participating in any form of human trafficking for the purpose of recruitment or mercenarism for Cuban citizens to use arms against any country.”

For Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez, “Cuba is facing human trafficking operations for the purpose of military recruitment. It acts with the force of the law against these claims”, published on the social network X (formerly Twitter). The minister also made references to information, mainly from Cuban exile media, that pointed to an alleged acquiescence or collaboration of the Cuban authorities in the recruitment, something that he categorically rejected and described as “distorted information from Cuba’s enemies”: ” They seek to tarnish the image of the country and present it as an accomplice to these actions.”

The Cuban government and the official media have largely used Moscow’s rhetoric when referring to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, the island’s traditional political ally and important trading partner. Although in the United Nations, Cuba has voted against resolutions sponsored by Ukraine or its allies; on several occasions he has also opted to abstain instead of supporting the Kremlin’s positions.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.