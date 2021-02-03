The control work in the Region has allowed the imposition of 315,600 euros in fines for 136 cases and there are still 267 files to be resolved Stock image of an employee telecommuting. / EP ZENÓN GUILLÉN Wednesday, 3 February 2021, 02:04



The ERTEs are not spared either from fraud because the picaresque of some workers and companies has no end. And although, obviously, they are a small part, it is also not less true that there are always those who try to take illicit advantage of the public aid granted to face the situation in a pandemic. Hence the Inspection of Tr