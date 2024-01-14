Datafolha research data shows, of this total, 1/3 report spending or having spent more than R$100 per month on sports websites

Datafolha research indicated that 17% of those who receive Bolsa Família say they bet or have already placed sports bets online, the so-called bets. Of these, 32% spend an average of R$100 or more per month on the practice.

Recreated by the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) instead of Auxílio Brasil, Bolsa Família paid an average amount of R$680.61 to the 21 million families covered. To join the program, the main rule is that the income of each member of the family must be a maximum of R$218 per month.

The research was published by the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo and heard 2,004 people in 135 Brazilian municipalities on December 5th. The margin of error is 2 percentage points at a 95% confidence interval.

Read the data among those receiving Bolsa Família:

Have you ever made or do you usually make online sports bets, known as bets?

I've done it, but I don't usually do it anymore : 8%;

usually do it even if from time to time : 9%;

never did : 82%

How much do you usually spend per month, on average, with these online sports bets?

up to R$30 : 18%

from R$30 to R$50 : 19%;

from R$50 to R$100 : 28%;

more than R$100 : 32%.

In October, a search from the entertainment website Mr Jack showed that football is the favorite topic of 85.7% of bettors in Brazil. In 2nd place are those who bet on the aviator (or little plane game): 23.3%. Minefield, in turn, is the favorite of 18.5% of those consulted. Basketball is mentioned by 14.3%.

Each internet user was able to point out more than one type of modality. In total, 2,690 bettors were interviewed online, from July 1st to August 30th, 2023. The margin of error is 5 percentage points.

POTENTIAL OF R$ 100 BI BY 2026

The sports betting and online casino market is expected to earn more than R$100 billion in the next 3 years. The estimate is from Fhoresp (Federation of Hotels, Bars and Restaurants of the State of São Paulo) and IDT-CEMA (Institute of Development, Tourism, Culture, Sport and Environment).

The organizations estimate that the amount of R$100 billion to be earned by bets from 2024 to 2026 will generate R$12 billion in taxes. The law that regulates the topic was sanctioned by Lula at the end of 2023. A 12% tax rate was established for the market in question.