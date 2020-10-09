After 17 new cases of corona virus infection in Andaman and Nicobar, total cases of infection increased to 3,952 on Friday. Health officer gave this information He said that the number of people who died due to infection due to the death of one more person has now increased to 55. Along with this, he said that out of the new cases of corona infection, 15 cases are related to people exposed to the infected, while two people have traveled.

Health officer said that 11 more people have become infection free after treatment. Please tell that 190 people are still undergoing treatment for infection in this union territory, while 3,707 people have been infection free so far. So far 55 patients have died due to infection.

World struggling with Corona

Significantly, the whole world is currently fighting the Corona epidemic. Thousands of people are sleeping to death every day due to this deadly disease. Talking about India, after 70,496 new cases of Kovid-19 were reported in one day, the number of infected in the country increased to more than 69 lakhs. At the same time, after about a month, the number of patients under treatment is less than nine lakhs, which is 12.94 percent of the total cases.

in India 69 More than a million corona infected

According to the data released by the Union Health Ministry at 8 am, the total number of cases of Kovid-19 in the country has increased to 69,06,151. At the same time, after the death of 964 more people in the last 24 hours, the death toll rose to 1,06,490. According to the data, the number of people recovering from infection in the country has increased to 59,06,069. Due to this, the rate of people getting infection-free has risen to 85.52 percent. Currently, 8,93,592 people in the country are under treatment for corona virus. Death rate from Kovid-19 is 1.54 percent.

