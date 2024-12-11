The Minister of Health of Mexico, David Kershenobich, has confirmed the death of 17 minors, mostly premature boys and girls, due to an outbreak of the Klebsiella Oxytoca bacteria in four medical centers in eight hospitals in the country. Kershenobich has reported that the batches of food supplements that were supplied to the fatalities, coming from the company Productos Hospitalarios SA de CV, identified as the focus of the outbreaks, have already been isolated.

Thirteen deaths have been recorded in four medical centers in the State of Mexico, three in two hospitals in Michoacán and one more in Guanajuato, where another six cases are under observation, in addition to another nine in Michoacán.

Pollution

Kershenobich has said that tests are being carried out to determine if it is the same strain of antibiotics, since it has been confirmed that the company supplying the nutrition products that the victims consumed is the same and they come from the same mixing plant in Toluca, capital of the State of Mexico. “This finding represents the hypothesis that at some point in the process of making the solutions, contamination occurred,” he explained.

Kershenobich has highlighted that when the first cases were learned, a national alert was issued, which will be in force for at least one more week, as a preventive measure, since this Tuesday the outbreak should be closed since there have been no records of more cases. since last December 3.









For her part, the president of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum, has delved into the fact that the main hypothesis being considered is that these food supplements arrived already contaminated from the Toluca factory and has asked the competent authorities to launch a “detailed inspection” of the rest of the centers.

intestinal bacteria

The company, which has been suspended as soon as the outbreak became known, will be investigated, Sheinbaum has advanced “because there are deceased children” and invites the prosecutors’ offices of the different states in which deaths have been registered to open their own investigations. “We want it to reach the last resort,” he stressed.

The aforementioned bacteria is one of the many found in the intestine and although it does not usually cause disease, it is usually aggressive in more vulnerable people such as older adults, immunocompromised people, newborns, chronic lung patients or long-term patients in care. intensive. Its symptoms are urinary infections, but also in the central nervous system, in the bloodstream and pneumonia. In the most severe cases, multiple organ failure or septic shock may occur.