The announcement by the Central Bank (BC) that it would return up to R$ 8 billion forgotten in banks and financial institutions generated a rush to consult the values. THE BC website for consultation of values ​​went live this Monday (14) and, since then, almost 60 million Brazilians have already verified whether they have money to receive.

Even so, 16.7 million Brazilians with money to be redeemed have not yet made the consultation. In the first phase of the Values ​​Receivable System (SVR) consultations were released for R$ 4 billion, which should be returned to 26 million individuals and 2 million legal entities. The information is from the g1 portal.

See the balance of consultations until 12 pm this Tuesday (15):

– Individuals: 58,806,854

– Individuals with balance: 11,001,451

– PF without balance: 47,805,403

– Legal entities: 1,157,514

– Businesses with balance: 222,166

– PJ without balance: 935,348

– Grand total of queries: 59,964,368

Redemptions for forgotten money start to be carried out on March 7 – it is important to keep to the time informed in the consultation, which can be between 4:00 am to 2:00 pm or from 2:00 pm to midnight. Anyone who loses access on the scheduled date, however, will still have a new opportunity and will have to come back in the repechage, starting on March 28.

The scheduling calendar and the recap date were as follows:

And to check the amounts receivable, you must follow these steps:

1 – Access the Amounts Receivable page clicking here;

2 – Inform CPF or CNPJ and your date of birth;

3 – If you have any amount available for withdrawal, the Central Bank system will inform you of the withdrawal date;

4 – Remember this date, because it will be on this day that you must return to the BC website, access the system using a Gov.br login (see below how to get one) and indicate the bank account for the transfer.

How to register Gov.br?

Gov.br registration is free of charge and has three security levels: bronze, silver and gold. And you can “level up” simply by adding more security information to the Federal Government’s system.

For example: the bronze level requires that the person only register on the platform with simple information, and the silver one asks for this initial registration and a confirmation of facial recognition. The idea is to make your information more secure and prevent fraudsters from accessing sensitive data.

And, if you don’t have a login, registering is very simple: access the Gov.br portal clicking here (if you don’t already have one) or access the App.Gov.br app (android and App Store);

With the registration done, on the date defined by the BC, you will have to access it with the login Gov.br and indicate in which bank account you want to receive Pix with the money to receive.

