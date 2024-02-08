A government report revealed that the total number of citizen students enrolled in the “Health Sector Cadre Development” program has reached 2,370 male and female students nationwide, since its launch in 2022, including 1,769 students from academic programs, and 601 students from specialized programs.

The report confirmed that the Emirates Competitiveness Council for Emiratisation (NAFES) decided to expand the scope of medical specialties targeted for Emiratisation, to include health and allied health specialties, as it approved 17 medical and health specialties as part of Emiratisation targets, 11 of which were for those with a bachelor’s degree, and six specialties for those with a diploma.

In detail, a government report presented to the Federal National Council, during its fifth session of the first regular session of the 18th legislative term, which was held the day before yesterday, to discuss the government’s policy on enhancing citizens’ participation in the health sector, stated that the Emirates Competitiveness Council for Cadres (NAFES) launched a program Nationally for “Developing Health Sector Cadres,” it allocates educational scholarships aimed at supporting citizens with a high school diploma as a minimum, and enabling them to obtain the qualifications required to work in the health care sector.

The report, a copy of which was obtained by Emirates Today, stated that the health sector cadre development program seeks to increase the participation of the country’s citizens in the field of health care, enhance their potential, and enable them to obtain all the qualifications and skills they need, pointing out that the program aims to prepare and train Qualifying 10,000 citizens within five years through paid scholarships, with the aim of developing national cadres who will obtain career opportunities in health sector professions, by providing academic and specialized support programs approved by the authorities regulating the health sector and the Ministry of Education, to include all sub-specialties within the health field. And at all levels.

The government report explained that the Emirati Competitiveness Council provided a number of privileges to the national cadres affiliated with the health sector program, allocated exclusively to them, and not to other citizens working in other fields in the private sector, the most prominent of which is that the citizen who joins any of the health sector programs or specializations is distinguished by incentives and grants. Scholarships, quarterly financial rewards, in addition to providing job opportunities during the study period and after graduation, upon fulfilling the required conditions.

The report confirmed that the total number of citizen students affiliated with the health sector program since its launch in 2022 amounts to 2,370 male and female students nationwide, including 1,769 students from academic programs and 601 students from specialized programs, pointing out that a comprehensive study has been conducted on supply and demand in the market. Working in the health sector, it was necessary to expand the scope of the targeted specializations, to include health and allied health specializations.

He added: “Based on the results of the study, the scope of the health sector cadre development program was modified at all levels, and the base of partners was expanded to include more than 17 health specializations targeted for nationalization, including 11 specializations for those holding a bachelor’s degree in nursing, sciences in medical radiology, and emergency medicine.” , health information management, medical laboratory sciences, pharmacy, public health sciences, physical therapy, medical and emergency first aid, anesthesia technology sciences, and medical diagnostic imaging, in addition to accrediting specialized diploma programs in six health fields and specializations, including emergency medical services, pharmacy assistant, Healthcare Assistant, Laboratory Technician, Pharmacy Technician, Dental Assistant.

10 partners

The government report confirmed the launch of the first batch of national students enrolled in the health sector cadre development program during the academic year (2022-2023) in three educational institutions, namely the Higher Colleges of Technology, Fatima College of Health Sciences, and Fujairah University.

He said that the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation concluded memorandums of understanding in September 2022 with four other educational bodies, pioneers and distinguished in providing health programs in the country, with the aim of expanding the scope of educational bodies participating in the initiative, and ensuring coverage of the largest segment distributed geographically in the country, which is the University Sharjah, Ajman University, Gulf Medical University, and Ras Al Khaimah University of Medicine and Health Sciences.

In September 2023, the Ministry also signed a new cooperation agreement, following which three additional educational institutions joined the program, namely Abu Dhabi University, Liwa College, and Dubai College of Pharmacy, bringing the total number of partners joining the program to 10 universities from various emirates of the country.

