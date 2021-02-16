The Dubai Judicial Institute has issued 17 legal issues within the “UAE Series of Legislation and Laws”, which include all recent amendments, as part of the initiative (With Knowledge We Prepare for Fifty) that the Institute launched in November of last year.

The Institute’s Director General, Judge Dr. Jamal Al Sumaiti, said that the new publications come as an affirmation of the Dubai Judicial Institute’s keenness to spread legal and judicial culture among the concerned authorities and the public alike.

The list of publications included personal status laws, evidence in civil and commercial transactions, criminal procedures, civil procedures, traffic and traffic, the “Wadima” child law, the penal code, the law regulating labor relations, the commercial companies law, the bankruptcy law, the arbitration law, and the anti-crime law. Information technology, commercial transactions law, insolvency law, civil transactions law, medical liability law, anti-money laundering crimes and combating the financing of terrorism and financing illegal organizations, according to the latest amendments.

He added that the institute enjoys the membership of the Emirates Publishers Association in line with our permanent commitment to participate in the fields of legal knowledge and in all the books we publish or everything related to the laws and legislation of the country.

Al-Sumaiti continued: “We seek to provide our books to be in the hands of workers, law practitioners, and students to help them during their work or studies. And state legislation to deepen and spread the legal culture in society ».





